NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Officers are working to learn more about a fatal shooting Friday night that took place near Epes Elementary School.

Dispatchers confirmed a shooting took place in the 800 block of Lucas Creek Road and officers were sent there to check out the scene just before 8 p.m.

Once they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

As of now, we don't have details on or suspect information. Police are working to positively identify the victim.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: 2 dead, police sergeant and city worker wounded in shooting at Winston-Salem sanitation department

RELATED: Senior citizen arrested for stabbing, killing fellow senior in Norfolk

RELATED: US Marshals track down shooting suspect

RELATED: Locking up for the holidays? Police say 'think of your home as a burglar' would.