Police investigate bank robbery on Warwick Blvd. in Newport News

Newport News police are looking for a person who stole cash from TowneBank on Warwick Blvd. Wednesday morning.

Newport News police said they got a call just after 11 a.m. about a bank robbery that happened in the 11000 block of Warwick Boulevard. It was at a TowneBank branch.

Witnesses told officers that a male of unknown age walked into the bank and gave a note to one of the tellers, demanding cash.

The suspect stole some money and ran off on foot towards Cedar Lane.

Police have not released any other information about the incident at this time.