Newport News police investigating 64-year-old man's death as homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after police found a man dead inside a home over the weekend.

Officers got a call for a "code blue" in the first block of Buxton Avenue before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

When they got there, they found a man dead inside a home on that block. He was identified as 64-year-old Craig Shacklee.

Investigators only released that Shacklee sustained multiple injuries, but didn't reveal what might have caused those injuries. His cause of death hasn't been determined at this time either.

No other details were released, including if police are looking for a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.