Police investigating after man shot in leg at Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man is in the hospital after someone shot him at a home in Suffolk Thursday afternoon.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, it happened just after 1:30 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Bank Street.

Police say a man was shot in the leg; he tried to take himself to the hospital, but later called Suffolk Emergency Communications Center for help from a nearby restaurant in the 600 block of N. Main Street.

Paramedics then took the man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police recovered a firearm from the home on Bank Street. They say the investigation is ongoing.