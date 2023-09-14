x
Police investigating after man shot in leg at Suffolk home

Police say the man tried to take himself to the hospital, but later called Suffolk Emergency Communications Center for help from a nearby restaurant.
SUFFOLK, Va. — A man is in the hospital after someone shot him at a home in Suffolk Thursday afternoon.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, it happened just after 1:30 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Bank Street.

Police say a man was shot in the leg; he tried to take himself to the hospital, but later called Suffolk Emergency Communications Center for help from a nearby restaurant in the 600 block of N. Main Street.

Paramedics then took the man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police recovered a firearm from the home on Bank Street. They say the investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police or the Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP.

