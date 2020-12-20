Teenage boy dies, girl injured after being shot in residential area in Portsmouth

Portsmouth detectives said they are investigating a homicide that occurred at a home on Rutter Street.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are looking for answers after a teenage boy died and a girl was left hurt in a shooting that took place in a Portsmouth residential neighborhood.

Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit Detectives said a call came in on Sunday, Dec. 20 around 12:02 a.m. about two individuals who were shot in the 600 block of Rutter Street.

A 14-year-old girl was one of the victims and was sent to the hospital to be treated for her gunshot wound. She had been shot in her upper body and is suffering a non-life-threatening injury.

The other victim, a 13-year-old boy, did not survive and was pronounced dead at the time of the shooting, detectives said.

Police are asking anyone who has information to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 757-393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.