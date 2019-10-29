NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are trying to find whoever's responsible for a double shooting in Newport News that landed two men in the hospital Monday night.

Officers were called to a local hospital just after 11 p.m. on Monday to follow up with two shooting victims.

They found two 19-year-old men who were suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

There was also another man who wasn't shot but sustained injuries from some glass.

The victims said the shooting took place around the 1100 block of 75th Street.

No other information has been released at this time, including suspect details, but the investigation is ongoing.