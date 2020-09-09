Police investigating double shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are working to learn more about a double shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Norfolk.
Dispatchers got a call at 5:30 p.m. about two men who had been shot on West Bay Avenue and Monitor Way.
One man was shot in the 200 block of West Bay Avenue and the other was shot in the 800 block of Monitor Way. Both scenes are about a half-mile away from each other.
Medics rushed both victims to the hospital, but there's no word yet on how severe their injuries are.
Norfolk Police say that one of the victims is also believed to be the shooting suspect.
If you have any information that can help investigators, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at p3tips.com.