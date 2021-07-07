Police say man wanted for multiple house burglaries in Norfolk

Police are investigating after a man broke into multiple Norfolk residences and stole items. They need help identifying the man.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from Sept. 7, 2021.

Investigators need help identifying a man responsible for breaking into multiple Norfolk homes last week and stealing from them.

Norfolk police said they responded to four different neighborhoods on Sept.19, after alarms went off at homes that someone broke into. The calls came in between 1 and 4 a.m.

When police arrived, they learned that a man went into multiple homes and took items. At one of the residences, the person was caught on camera trying to get inside the house.

#NPDNews Norfolk Police need help identifying residential burglary suspect. To read more, please visit: https://t.co/05N6eRU7Mt pic.twitter.com/0gMMzIn2vb — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) September 24, 2021

Detectives said they were able to see the burglar and his vehicle in the video.

Officers did not release any information on the locations of the neighborhoods at this time.

Police are urging anyone who knows anything about the incidents to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. All tips will remain anonymous.