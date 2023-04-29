Police investigating shooting at the oceantfront unrelated to Something in the Water festival

A shooting near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Saturday night was not related to the Something in the Water music festival, police say.

According to a Virginia Beach Police Department tweet, one person was injured and takend to a local hospital after the shooting at 22nd Street and Atlantic Avenue.

The investigation into the shooting is still active and there is a heavy police presence in that area. The stretch of Atlantic Ave. from the 2100 to 2300 block is currently closed to vehicles.

Police are asking the publilc to avoid that area.