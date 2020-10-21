Police investigating shooting in Chesapeake; person hospitalized

Police are trying to piece together what led to a shooting on Gum Tree Court. One male victim was taken to a hospital.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are trying to learn more about a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Chesapeake.

Officers were sent to the 2500 block of Gum Tree Court near I-664 at 4:39 p.m. after getting a call about someone who was hurt at that location.

A witness told them that someone had been shot. Once first responders got to the scene, they found a male victim who was hurt, but didn't say if that victim was shot or not.

That victim was taken to a local hospital.

Details surrounding the incident are scarce and the investigation is still in the early stages. Additional information will be released when it's available.