Police investigating shooting on West 39th St. in Norfolk

Evidence markers lined part of West 39th and Granby Streets, as Norfolk Police officers searched for clues.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — (The video above is a from a previous story that aired on July 7, 2022.)

Police are investigating a shooting near the intersection of W. 39th Street and Granby Street in Norfolk Sunday.

According to dispatchers, someone called about a shooting around 6 p.m.

Evidence markers lined part of west 39th and Granby Streets, as Norfolk Police officers searched for clues.

Police said they got the call about a shooting around 6:00 p.m. Sunday night.

Officers also took pictures of a car that knocked down an utility pole causing a nearby gas station to lose power.

People who live nearby said they are shaken up and speaking out.

“This got to stop. This is like every day, it’s occurring every day over and over again. Every day there’s violence in the city of Norfolk," said James Washington.

Washington said he heard the shots ring out while at Lafayette Park which is nearby.

“After a while starting hearing: pop, pop, pop; rapid gunfire, like return fire. so I really ducked behind the bathroom because I didn’t if a bullet would come that far over there," said Washington.

President of the Stop the Violence Team Bilal Muhammad also went to the scene, hoping the community comes together to put a end to shootings.

“Please let us find a better solution instead of using the guns. Let us sit down and talk about it," said Stop the Violence Team President Bilal Muhammad.

Washington said he saw ambulances leaving the scene. So far police are sharing few details.

But Washington hopes the find out what happened and who's responsible.

"It’s hurting us and I’m sick of it," said Washington.

Right now, it is unclear if or how many people are injured, nor the extent of those injuries.

13News Now reached out to Norfolk Police, and we are waiting to hear back.