"We had a very violent weekend" | Police investigating after two teens killed, two injured in Portsmouth

A 14-year-old boy died on Berkley Avenue. Later, a 16-year-old boy died on South Street. Two children were injured.

Portsmouth detectives are still investigating three separate shootings that left two teens dead and two more injured on October 1.

Family members identified the victim as 16-year-old Nasir Moore, a 10th grader at I.C. Norcom High School.

Candles, balloons, a football and a stuffed animal sit in the neighborhood where Nasir lost his life to gun violence.

Portsmouth resident Jalen Grant said he's known Nasir since he was 10 years old.

According to police, around 10:57 p.m. on October 1, someone shot Nasir and a 17-year-old boy near apartments off of South Street. The other teen was taken to the hospital with a critical gunshot wound.

Detectives released photos of a possible suspect vehicle: a black Lincoln SUV with Virginia tags and blue LED headlights.

Police say at least two people were inside the SUV when the shooting happened.

"I heard all the gunshots. It sounded like a hundred or something shots all together. Back to back to back to back to back, and I heard the ambulance and all that; But I didn't think nothing of it, or I didn't think it would have been him," Grant said.

"He had went out of town for about a year or two, but I had just recently seen him about two weeks ago. Haven't seen him in a long time, gave him a hug and everything and a week and a half, two weeks later, what happened Friday, happened."

And this isn't the only shooting that happened on October 1.

About 5 minutes before this - around 10:52 p.m. – someone shot a 15-year-old boy on Dale Drive.

Police later arrested a 16-year-old boy for that shooting and charged him with Malicious Wounding, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Use of a Firearm, Underage Possession of a Firearm and Firearm by Felon.

And hours before these two shootings, someone shot and killed another child in the middle of the afternoon.

It happened on Berkley Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Medics took a 14-year-old boy to the hospital, but he didn't survive.

Police later recovered a Nissan Altima on Columbus Avenue that they believe is connected to the shooting. Officers say at least three people may have been inside the car at the time of the shooting.

Portsmouth Detective J.D. Thomas said police are still investigating.

"The youth violence has been trending nationwide. We had a very violent weekend," Thomas said. "We are looking into whether they are related."

Police are asking anyone with any information to come forward. You can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.