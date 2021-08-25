Police say items stolen from several unlocked vehicles in James City Co.

James City County police say several unlocked vehicles were tampered with and entered on Aug. 13 and 14. Multiple items were stolen during those incidents.

Authorities in James City County are seeking the public's assistance to find the individuals who stole items from unlocked vehicles in early August.

James City County police said they received calls about several unlocked vehicles that were tampered with overnight from Aug. 13 through 14.

It happened in these neighborhoods: Powhatan Crossing, The Meadows, First Colony, Westray Downs, Fernbrook, Brandon Woods, Indigo Terrace and Brookhaven.

Officers said the items that were stolen from some of the vehicles included purses, wallets, electronics, car keys and cash.

Police are encouraging people to report anything suspicious that they may see. If you have any information on the incidents, such as home security footage, please contact Investigator Sten at 757-603-6044 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

