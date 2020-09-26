Police: Juvenile has life-threatening injury after being shot in Portsmouth

The incident took place on Afton Parkway, in the Cradock section of the city.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating after a juvenile was shot Saturday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson, they received a call at around 3:30 p.m. reporting a male juvenile with a gunshot wound to the torso. The incident took place on Afton Parkway, in the Cradock section of the city.

The spokesperson said the injury is life-threatening and that the victim was transported to a local hospital.

Anyone who has information about this case is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or via their website at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com