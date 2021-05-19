Police: Laura Miles believed to have been 'targeted' when she was murdered

Laura Miles' body was found after she was reported missing. Her disappearance was deemed "suspicious." Police believe the 61-year-old woman was targeted.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police released a few new details about their investigation into a 61-year-old woman's murder.

Authorities said it appears that Laura Miles was targeted when she was killed, according to a police spokesperson.

Police reported that Miles went missing Monday morning after her car was found away from her home and place of work. It was also located in an area she didn't normally hang around. Circumstances surrounding her disappearance were called "suspicious" at the time.

Her body was found later that day. That's when police launched a murder investigation into her death.

It's unknown if her murder is domestic-related, but police did reveal that she lived here while she was working. She's originally not from this area.

A friend and former colleague of Miles said she worked in dredging services which places her in different locations for work like Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia. He called her a "good woman."

Police still haven't found or named any suspects, but they're still investigating.