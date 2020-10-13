Police link random slayings in northern Virginia to MS-13

Authorities say three of the killing were committed at random by gang members seeking to gain status within the organization.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Police in northern Virginia have charged a dozen alleged members and associates of the MS-13 street gang with four separate slayings in 2019.

Prince William County's acting police chief on Tuesday announced that the arrests have effectively decimated the “Sitios” clique of MS-13.