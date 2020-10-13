x
Police link random slayings in northern Virginia to MS-13

Authorities say three of the killing were committed at random by gang members seeking to gain status within the organization.
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Police in northern Virginia have charged a dozen alleged members and associates of the MS-13 street gang with four separate slayings in 2019. 

Authorities say three of the killing were committed at random by gang members seeking to gain status within the organization. 

Prince William County's acting police chief on Tuesday announced that the arrests have effectively decimated the “Sitios” clique of MS-13. 

Four additional individuals were arrested on drug charges related to what police said was a large-scale trafficking operation run by the clique to bring cocaine from New York into Virginia. 

