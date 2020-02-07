Police looking for man accused of posting offensive stickers on Ghent street signs

In January, people found dozens of stickers with a QR code that, if scanned, took them to a white supremacist site. Police think they found the man who posted them.

NORFOLK, Va. — Since January, police have been investigating an incident where dozens of stickers promoting a white supremacist website were posted around one Norfolk community. Now, detectives think they've found the man responsible.

Police need your help finding 33-year-old Samuel A. Caskey.

People in the Ghent community started tipping off authorities about several QR code stickers that were posted on street signs and telephone poles around the neighborhood.

If anyone scanned those QR codes with their smartphones or tablets, it would take them to a blog for white supremacists and Neo-Nazis.

Investigators started looking into the reports on January 21. Most of the stickers were spotted around the 21st Street corridor. Exactly 40 stickers were found.

Public works crews quickly removed the stickers, but they surfaced around the area again last month.

The recent sightings led investigators to Caskey. Now, he's wanted for charges in connection to the incidents.