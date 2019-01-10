NORFOLK, Virginia — Police are working to track down a man who robbed a business on Progress Road in Norfolk on Monday.

Surveillance images at the Southern Amusement Pool League show a man in a blue hoodie and sunglasses enter the business with a gun pointed.

The man pointed the gun at an employee, demanded money and left. No one was injured and the suspect drove away in a burnt orange-four door sedan.

Investigators describe the suspect as a white man, standing at 5'8" with a tattoo on his left hand.

He was wearing a blue hoodie, dark shorts and black work boots at the time of the robbery.

Police ask that you call them if you know anything about the suspect or the robbery.