VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are looking for help identifying two suspects who they believe stole a woman's credit cards and used them at Apple Stores at Lynnhaven Mall and MacArthur Center.

Investigators said the two suspects spent more than $4,000 on Apple Watches and iPhones.

The victim left her purse in the car, underneath a seat, while at her son's baseball practice on Sandbridge Road.

Police said it was during practice when the cards were stolen, along with some cash.

Attorney Ed Booth said credit card fraud is a felony and could result in jail time. He said if you have a credit card, you should always keep an eye on statements.

Virginia Beach police said to never leave valuables in cars and always lock your doors.

13News Now reached out to Apple to see if employees checked for ID before swiping the credit cards and if there is a policy for checking ID. Apple has not responded yet.

If you know who the suspects are or have any information, you're asked to call The Virginia Beach Police Department or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.