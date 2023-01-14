Police looking for two men who robbed a convenience store in Suffolk

Police were dispatched to the 7-Eleven store at 819 West Washington Street at around 2:30 a.m.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are looking for two men after they robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

According to a spokesperson, Suffolk Police were dispatched to the 7-Eleven store at 819 West Washington Street at around 2:30 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery. At the scene, the police officers learned that two men had come into the store, showed guns to the clerk, and demanded money. The suspects then fled from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and "tobacco products."

According to police, one suspect was described as a black male, wearing a mask, black jacket and gray pants. The other suspect was described as a black male wearing a mask, black jacket and blue jeans. They said the suspects were last seen leaving the area in a brown sedan.

The investigation is ongoing and police had no other information they could provide.