NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are working to track down two people caught on surveillance video who might have information about a homicide case in Newport News.

Officers were called to a shooting the night of Oct. 24 on 24th Street in Newport News where they found a woman shot to death and a man injured.

The man was released from the hospital after he was treated for injuries.

One man who was at the home at the time of the shooting described it as a home invasion that quickly turned deadly.

Police ask if you know anything about the two people in the video that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.