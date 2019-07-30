West Mifflin Borough police in Pennsylvania are asking for help identifying a woman accused of peeing on a bin of potatoes after entering a Walmart store.

Police released surveillance photos of the woman on its website.

The photos show the woman has long, dark hair. She is shown carrying a bag, a cell phone and what appear to be earbuds.

CBS Pittsburgh reported Walmart released the following statement:

“The safety of our customers is a top priority for us. This type of obscene conduct is outrageous and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers. We’re working with the West Mifflin Police Department to find the responsible party and have them prosecuted.”

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to call the police at 412-461-3125.

