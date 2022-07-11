Police investigating shooting in Park Place section of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Park Place section of Norfolk over the weekend.
Norfolk police officers were sent to the 800 block of W. 37th Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday after a call came in about a gunshot victim, officials said.
When they got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot and was hurt.
That man was taken to the hospital and is expected to live.
The investigation into this situation is ongoing, and police are encouraging anyone with information on the case to call the area's Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP.