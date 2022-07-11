Police investigating shooting in Park Place section of Norfolk

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. That man was taken to the hospital and is expected to live.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Park Place section of Norfolk over the weekend.

Norfolk police officers were sent to the 800 block of W. 37th Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday after a call came in about a gunshot victim, officials said.

When they got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot and was hurt.

