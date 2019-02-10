SUFFOLK, Va. — Police have arrested one person who faces several charges in connection to a robbery at a Verizon store in Suffolk back in April.

Junajah Shaquilla Somerville, 20, was arrested on Oct. 1 and charged in relation to the robbery on April 14.

Suffolk police released surveillance images in April and said they were looking for two men seen who stole one customer's cell phone at the Verizon store on College Drive.

Somerville was charged with three counts of business robbery with the use of a gun, four counts of use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony, abduction with the intent of extorting money or an immoral purpose.

