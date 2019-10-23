NORFOLK, Virginia — Police have charged a man with murdering his brother after finding a body Tuesday morning in a home in Norfolk.

Officers and first responders were called to the 6500 block of North Military Highway to respond to a cardiac arrest call.

They arrived to find 47-year-old Larry Matriski unresponsive inside the home and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives first investigated this as an undetermined death, then ruled it as a homicide Tuesday evening. They arrested and charged his brother, 47-year-old Sean Matriski, with second-degree murder.

The Medical Examiner's Office determined Larry Matriski died from blunt force trauma.

Investigators are still working to learn what led up to the killing.

Matriski is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.