WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Williamsburg Police Department arrested a Toano man for sexual battery on Tuesday.

Officials said they received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. in the 400-block of North Boundary Street, near the Williamsburg Police Department and Williamsburg Library.

A female victim reported to officers that 61-year-old Cornell Anthony Bishop offered her money for sexual favors. She also said Bishop touched her inappropriately.

Police said the victim repeatedly told Bishop to stop.

Bishop was still at the location and was taken into custody. He was transported to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and charged with sexual battery and solicitation of prostitution.