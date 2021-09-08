Police: Man dies after being shot inside Newport News apartment

Newport News police say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home located in the 13200 block of Ridgeview Drive, Sunday around 10:52 p.m.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside a home near the Jefferson Avenue area Sunday night.

Newport News police said they got a call Sunday, Aug. 8 just before 11 p.m. about a shooting that happened in the 13200 block of Ridgeview Drive. That's located at the Denbigh Trace apartment complex.

When officers got to the scene they found a man who had been shot inside the home. He died there.

Police have not provided any other details at this time, they are working to find the person responsible for the incident.