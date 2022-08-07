Sailor hit by car, killed after dispute near CP Shuckers in Virginia Beach, police say

Investigators think there was an argument between two men, and that led to the victim, 40-year-old Stephen Murphy, being hit by the car.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle near CP Shuckers in Virginia Beach on Tuesday, police say. Family members say the man, 40-year-old Stephen "Tyler" Murphy, was a U.S. Navy sailor.

A spokeswoman with the police department said the crash happened in the 3700 block of Shore Drive around 3:45 a.m. that day.

Investigators think there was a dispute between two men, and that led to Murphy being hit by the car.

A woman, Lindsey Chapman, was with Murphy and the assault suspect, Joshua Robinson, and the spokeswoman said she helped get him to Sentara Leigh Hospital.

Then, police officers were called to the hospital, and found Murphy with life-threatening head injuries.

Murphy was later transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but he died from his wounds on July 6.

Murphy's family held an Honor Walk in tribute on Friday, and said Murphy would be donating his organs. They said Murphy was a US Navy Chief and that in life he would go to extra lengths to be there to support his family and friends.

Meanwhile, police said Robinson was charged with Malicious Assault, and Chapman was charged with Accessory After the Fact. She had been in the car with Robinson and had failed to report the incident.

According to a report, she also helped to conceal facts about how the crash had happened.