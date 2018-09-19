NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk police are investigating a homicide after a 58-year-old man died at a local hospital following a shooting Tuesday night.

Around 7:30 p.m. dispatch received a call of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dundale Avenue.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The victim's name will be released after family has been notified.

Detectives have not released any suspect information, motive, or circumstance surrounding this shooting.

If you have any information on this crime, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or you can submit an anonymous tip here.

