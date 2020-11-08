Police: Man fatally shot by officer in North Carolina

ROBBINS, N.C. — Authorities say a man who was randomly firing gunshots in a North Carolina city was fatally shot by a police officer after he refused to put down his weapon.
News outlets report the shooting happened Monday night in Robbins, a city about 71 miles southwest of Raleigh.
Robbins Police Chief Lawson Thomas said officers encountered the man while responding to a call about a person brandishing a firearm and firing gunshots.
Thomas says officers tried to get the man to disarm, but he refused and fled. Police say an officer later shot him.
Authorities have not revealed the man’s identity.