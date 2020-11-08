Police: Man fatally shot by officer in North Carolina

Authorities say a man who was randomly firing gunshots in a North Carolina city was fatally shot by a police officer after he refused to put down his weapon.

ROBBINS, N.C. — Authorities say a man who was randomly firing gunshots in a North Carolina city was fatally shot by a police officer after he refused to put down his weapon.

News outlets report the shooting happened Monday night in Robbins, a city about 71 miles southwest of Raleigh.

Robbins Police Chief Lawson Thomas said officers encountered the man while responding to a call about a person brandishing a firearm and firing gunshots.

Thomas says officers tried to get the man to disarm, but he refused and fled. Police say an officer later shot him.