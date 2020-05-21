Police: Man follows woman, shoots her near mobile home park in James City County

A woman from York County told officers a man followed her while she was walking. He caught up to her. She fought with him. He shot her.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police were working to find a man whom they say shot a woman after he followed her Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened a little after 12 p.m. on Adams Road near Gibson's Mobile Home Park (Gibson Mobile Home Estates).

When officers got there, they a 20-year-old woman from York County told them she was walking on Adams Road and noticed someone following her. She started walking a bit more quickly and said when the man caught up to her, he grabbed her from behind. She fell. They struggled. She noticed he had a pocketknife.

The woman told police she was able to pull away from him. At that point, he took out a small, dark handgun and shot her in the lower left leg.

Medics took her to Riverside Regional Medical Center where she was treated and released.

Police said the man ran off.

He's described as a black, standing at 5'11" tall and weighing between 150 and 170 pounds. He was wearing black pants, a black pullover hoodie, a black scarf-style mask and royal blue winter-type gloves.