Police: Man hurt after shooting on Boulder Dr. in Newport News

Newport News Police say the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, and the man suffered life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Boulder Dr., according to the Newport News Police Department.

The location is right off Warwick Boulevard near Fort Eustis Gate 2.

When officers arrived, they found the man who'd been shot.

There is no word on any suspects or what led to the shooting.