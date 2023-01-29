Police in Hampton investigating 4th shooting in less than 18 hours

In this instance, a man was driving on W. Pembroke Ave. when he was shot by someone in another vehicle.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are investigating the fourth shooting incident in that city in less than 18 hours.

According to a police spokesperson, they were contacted shortly before 7 p.m. reporting that a man had walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound. His injury was not believed to be life-threatening.

The victim told police he was driving on West Pembroke Avenue in the area of Downing Street when he was struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle.

The spokesperson didn't provide any possible motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting, and said it remains under investigation. Police also provided no suspect information.

This was the fourth shooting incident in Hampton since midnight on Sunday.

Shortly after 2 a.m., a 32-year-old man who was a passenger in a car driving on Nickerson Blvd. was shot by someone in a passing car. H;'s expected to recover.

Then, at around 3:30 a.m. a juvenile of undisclosed age or gender was shot on Rip Rap Road. His injury was serious.

The next incident was reported at around 2:40 p.m. when police were sent to Aberdeen Road to check on a man who was reported missing. 39-year-old Dwight McKinley of Hampton was found dead in a residence at that location.