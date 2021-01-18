Police: Man in custody in Virginia after Florida kidnapping

Pembroke Pines police said 37-year-old Jaddier T. Sanchez was arrested after being accused of kidnapping a South Florida family.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — Police said a man wanted in the weekend kidnapping of a South Florida family is now in custody in Alexandria, Virginia.

Pembroke Pines police said in a social media post that 37-year-old Jaddier T. Sanchez was taken into custody early Monday. They said the 18-year-old woman he is accused of kidnapping was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The incident began early Sunday morning, when Sanchez confronted the woman and her parents as they returned to their home.