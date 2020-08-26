Police: man robs Great Wall restaurant in Hampton

The Hampton Police Division is asking the public for help to identify a suspect possibly involved in the robbery of Great Wall restaurant on North King Street.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is asking the public for help to identify a suspect possibly involved in the robbery of Great Wall restaurant on North King Street.

Police said a few minutes before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, a man came into the restaurant and forcibly took money from an employee. Police did not say if the suspect was armed, or how much money was stolen.

A release from the division said the suspect is a Black man between 50 and 60 years old.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing blue jeans and dark shoes, carrying a white shirt. He is described as having a short afro.

Police do not have any photos of the suspect.