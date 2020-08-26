Police: man robs Great Wall restaurant in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is asking the public for help to identify a suspect possibly involved in the robbery of Great Wall restaurant on North King Street.
Police said a few minutes before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, a man came into the restaurant and forcibly took money from an employee. Police did not say if the suspect was armed, or how much money was stolen.
A release from the division said the suspect is a Black man between 50 and 60 years old.
At the time of the robbery, he was wearing blue jeans and dark shoes, carrying a white shirt. He is described as having a short afro.
Police do not have any photos of the suspect.
If you know anything that could aid investigators, call Hampton Police at 757.727.6111 or the area crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.