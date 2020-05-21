Police: Man shoots woman after following her near mobile home park

The woman says she was walking on the street and noticed a man following her. He caught up with her, a struggle started and when she got away, he shot her in the leg

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police are working to track down a man who allegedly shot a woman in the leg near a James City County mobile home park.

Officers were called to the area of Adams Road near Gibson's Mobile Home Park just after noon on Thursday.

It was there they found a 20-year-old woman who told police that she was walking on Adams Road and noticed someone following behind her. She said she started walking a bit more quickly, when the man caught up with her and grabbed her from behind.

According to police, she fell to the ground and a struggle ensued. She was able to pull away from the suspect after noticing he was armed with a pocketknife.

After she broke free, the suspect pulled out a small, dark handgun and shot her in the lower left leg. Medics rushed her to Riverside Regional Medical Center where she was treated and released.

The suspect got away.

He's described as a black male, standing at 5'11" and weighing between 150 and 170 pounds. He was wearing black pants, a black pullover hoodie, a black scarf-style mask and royal blue winter-type gloves.