Police: Man shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A man in Hampton is dead after he was shot Saturday afternoon, and police say they have a woman in custody.

According to a Hampton Police spokesperson, their emergency communications center received a call at about 3:45 p.m. reporting that a shooting had just taken place in the 100 block of Bridgeport Cove Drive. This is in the Bridgeport Apartments off of Nickerson Blvd.

When they got on the scene, police found a 38-year-old man who had been shot. He was subsequently pronounced deceased by medics.

Police said their investigation determined that some sort of altercation had taken place leading to the man being shot. They said they indentified the suspect and have taken her into custody.