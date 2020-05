A 13News Now reporter found out his injuries were serious, and he was rushed to a hospital.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police responded to a shooting on Charleston Avenue in Portsmouth early Monday morning.

The call came in just after 2:30 a.m.

A reporter on the scene talked to responders, who said a man had been shot in the torso there and was seriously injured.

They said he had been immediately taken to a hospital.

There was no information immediately available about a suspect.