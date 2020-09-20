Police: Man steals houseboat on Mississippi River, tased and arrested

Police say the suspect spoke of "maritime law" and that he had the right to the boat.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a man stole a houseboat on Sunday near downtown Minneapolis before police tased and arrested him.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Minneapolis police and park police responded to Island Avenue West on a report of a house boat that had been stolen. Officers arrived, and found the houseboat north of the location occupied by man who was wearing a full face mask.

The boat did not have a motor and the suspect was trying to navigate the boat by using a large board.

The suspect refused commands to bring the boat to shore.

An officer in full uniform waded out and grabbed the boat.

The suspect refused commands to disembark the boat.

He was tased and then police took him off the boat.

He was arrested and booked into Hennepin County Jail on probable cause of felony theft.