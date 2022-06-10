Man walks into fire station after being shot in Newport News, police say

Right now, police haven't yet determined where the shooting happened or what the circumstances were. He's expected to be okay.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News are investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Thursday morning.

According to dispatch, the man walked into fire station #1 with a gunshot wound. That's on 33rd Street and near the Newport News Shipyard.

Police got the call at 2:20 a.m.

The man has been taken to the hospital, and he's expected to be okay. His name hasn't been released at this time.

