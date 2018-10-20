GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. – A police officer has died in a shooting in unincorporated Snellville, Gwinnett County Police said.

He has been identified as Gwinnett Police Officer Antwan Toney. He just celebrated his 30th birthday a few days ago and would have celebrated his third anniversary with the department in six days, according to Gwinnett Police.

RELATED | Gwinnett Police officer Antwan Toney shot and killed in shooting in unincorporated Snellville

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Sgt. Jake Smith with Gwinnett County Police said the officer was shot while responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle parked at Crumps Landing and White Road near Shiloh Middle School in Snellville. A person anonymously called 911 to report people potentially smoking pot, according to police.

As Toney and the other officer approached, they were shot at from inside the suspect vehicle. One of those shots hit Toney, according to Gwinnett Police. Toney was shot at before he even was able to walk up to the car to talk to the people inside, Smith said. The other responding officers pulled him to cover. Gwinnett Police confirmed the other officer returned fire but it is unclear if the suspect was hit.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Witnesses told police there were four people in the car, which fled the scene.

FROM LEFT: Isaiah Pretlow, 19, and Tafahree Maynard, 18, have been identified as suspects in the police shooting death of Gwinnett Police officer Antwan Toney.Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

At 12 a.m. Sunday, Gwinnett Police Chief Butch Ayers said one suspect, Isaiah Pretlow, 19, was taken into custody by agents with the U.S. Marshals Office around 11:30 p.m. Police said he fled on foot after crashing the suspect vehicle. Police found him nearby and he pointed a gun at officers and fired several rounds before being taken into custody.

An active manhunt is still underway for a second suspect, Tafahree Maynard, 18. He has outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and felony murder. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Officer Toney was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville where he died as a result of his injuries. Gwinnett Police Sgt. Jake Smith said the bullet did not hit his vest.

Officers found the suspect car crashed a short distance away, at the intersection of Ross Road and Calumet Farm Lane.

The suspects accused of shooting and killing Gwinnett Police officer Antwan Toney crashed this car after fleeing the scene.Credit: Gwinnett Police Department

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Gwinnett Police tip line at 770-513-5710.

Gwinnett Police officer killed near Snellville, manhunt underway

This is the fourth officer-involved shootings this week. Three people have died -- two suspects and Gwinnett Police officer Toney.

RELATED | Late night Georgia shooting between officer, suspect was third in mere hours

The first shooting on Thursday happened in Monroe where investigators said a man pointed a fake submachine gun at two officers. One of them responded by shooting the man in the chest. The suspect was just blocks from a local community college.

The suspect later died at the hospital.

Man shot by police officer in Monroe

MORE | Body camera video shows moments before police shoot man holding fake machine gun

About two hours later, on I-75 in Bartow County, a Georgia State trooper pulled over a woman for driving too slowly in the left lane. He called for backup after spotting meth and gun in the car. He put the woman and a man riding with her in handcuffs. But it turns out the man was wanted for a parole violation.

The man allegedly had a gun hidden on his back and turned around to shoot the trooper whose bullet-proof vest ultimately saved him. But the shooter was ultimately killed when two officers returned fire.

Trooper injured in shooting with suspect on I-75

Police also responded to an officer-involved shooting in Richmond.

The Terrell County shooting that happened just before midnight brought the total cases of shootings involving police or deputies in Georgia up to 75. The total for all of 2017 was 97.

© 2018 WXIA