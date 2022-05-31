Man shoots at officer, steals police vehicle: Chesapeake police

After being tased, the suspect reportedly stole the officer's police vehicle and started driving away.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man shot at an officer, was tased, and then stole a police vehicle Tuesday evening, according to the Chesapeake Police Dept.

Officers responded to a home in the 2200 block of Farmer Lane just before 7 p.m. According to the department, a complaint was made about an armed man that had made threats.

In a parking lot at Border Road and Campostella Road, officers found the suspect vehicle. Police said several men were standing near the vehicle.

Police said the suspect refused to identify himself, so an officer tried to place him under arrest, which the suspect resisted. The officer then pulled out his taser.

The suspect reportedly pulled out a handgun from his waistband and fired three shots at the officer. The officer tased the suspect in the middle of the suspect shooting the gun, police said.

After being tased, the suspect reportedly stole the officer's police vehicle and started driving away. Backup officers arrived and began pursuing the suspect.

The suspect was finally taken into custody.