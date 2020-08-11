BREAKING: Police on scene of shooting incident in Virginia Beach

According to a police spokesperson, two adults and two children have been transported to local hospitals with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are on the scene of a shooting incident in the 3700 block of Whitney Court in Virginia Beach.

This is in the Twin Canal Village section of the city between S. Independence Blvd. and S. Lynnhaven Rd.

According to a police spokesperson, two adults and two children have been transported to local hospitals with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

Dispatch says this happened just before 5:30 p.m.

We're working on getting further details.