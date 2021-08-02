x
Police: Partially clothed woman attacks Stafford man with pitchfork

Officials said that a half-naked, muddy woman had knocked down a door and attacked the resident.
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say that a partially clothed woman broke into a Stafford County home and attacked a man with a pitchfork. 

The Free Lance-Star reports that the woman was arrested Sunday after a scuffle with deputies. 

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to a home in Stafford in response to a report of breaking and entering. 

He said that a half-naked, muddy woman had knocked down a door and attacked the resident. 

Kimmitz said the man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being jabbed in the arm with the pitchfork. 

He said she fled to a nearby home and attacked deputies after they arrived.

