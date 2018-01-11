NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A threat was made against Granby High School Thursday afternoon.

The Norfolk Public School security team and the Norfolk Police Department are monitoring the situation, and there will be an increased police presence at the school on Friday.

Parents were contacted via robocall Thursday evening.

The Granby High School Principal Mrs. Lynnell Gibson made the following statement:

Good evening Granby High School Families: This is the principal, Mrs. Lynnell Gibson, and I am calling to inform you that the school administration has been made aware of rumors of a potentially threatening incident slated to occur on Friday, November 2. Please know that the police have been notified and will provide additional supports to the campus. These rumors are being taken seriously, and we are taking precautions to support the safety of our students and staff. Thanks so much for your time and continued support of Granby High School.

No further information about this incident has been released.

