PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A woman is in custody after a police pursuit that started in Chesapeake ended safely in Portsmouth, officials said.

It happened after 7 p.m. in the 3400 block of Western Branch Boulevard, when a Chesapeake police officer attempted to stop a black sedan with fake license plates.

The sedan didn't stop and that's when the pursuit began.

The car led police through downtown Norfolk, Midtown Tunnel, Downtown Tunnel, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway.

The sedan finally stopped in the Port Norfolk area of Portsmouth, police said.

The driver and passenger ran from the sedan. The passenger, 20-year-old, Monique Wilson, was taken into custody.

Police said charges are pending against the driver and passenger.

