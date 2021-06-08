Police pursuit results in crash Tuesday, Chesapeake police say

The Chesapeake Police Department said the chase ended when the suspect vehicle crossed into the other lane and struck a vehicle.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An investigation is underway after a police pursuit resulted in a crash Tuesday between 4:49 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Police say a brown Kia SUV was spotted driving recklessly near Battlefield Blvd. around 4:49 p.m. At that time, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the male driver continued on to the 168 Bypass northbound.

For the next few minutes, police chased down the vehicle as it traveled onto 464 northbound.

Around 4:54 p.m., the vehicle made a U-turn in the median and attempted to join the southbound traffic. However, the male driver struck another vehicle and stopped.

The Chesapeake Police Department took the male driver into custody, and took both him and the driver of the vehicle hit to local hospitals with minor injuries.