Police questioning Rapper DaBaby following Miami Beach double shooting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Rapper DaBaby is currently being questioned by police in Miami following a shooting Monday evening, the Miami Beach Police Department reports.

According to police, two people were injured in the shooting that happened near 1 Street and Ocean Drive in Miami Beach after 11 p.m. Monday night.

Monday evening, at 11:37 p.m., MBPD received multiple 911 calls of a possible shooting near 1 Street and Ocean Drive. Officers quickly arrived on scene and located two victims. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 1, 2021

Police said one of the victims has been treated and released from the hospital. The second victim remains in the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police confirmed in a news release that one of the many individuals currently being interviewed is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, also known as famous Charlotte rapper DaBaby.

DaBaby, formerly known as Baby Jesus, is an American rapper. After releasing several mixtapes between 2014 and 2018, DaBaby rose to mainstream prominence in 2019.

Police confirm that at this time, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305.471.TIPS.

