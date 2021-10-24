Police release new details in pursuit from Maryland to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in Virginia

A high-speed chase, an attempted escape from custody, and several charges are just the few details in the new release from police on this investigation.

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — Police say Christopher Northcraft led them on a high speed pursuit for about 80 miles from Maryland through the Eastern Shore before crashing his car at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, leaving two people hurt on October 19.

Virginia State Police say 34-year-old Northcraft's girlfriend, Brandy Bowman, 35, was in the car with him. Officials say the two were flown to Norfolk general Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. During the flight, police say Northcraft was combative with medical personnel. A trooper had to fly with the couple to Norfolk General Hospital.

Virginia State Police say they received a call on Oct. 19 to help with a pursuit that had started on Route 13 in Maryland. Maryland State Police and the Pocomoke Police Department were attempting to stop the two who had warrants out for their arrest.

Police said the two people were seen speeding in a 2011 Toyota Camry with no headlights on. When the car got to the Virginia state line, a trooper tried to stop them by setting out spike strips, but it didn't work.

On Friday morning, October 22, Virginia State Police say they were notified by an unknown caller, saying Northcraft was to be discharged during the morning shift change and an unknown employee would be wheeling him out to an unknown vehicle, to escape authorities.

A spokesperson with Virginia State Police say troopers responded and located Northcraft prior to this occurring. As troopers awaited for discharge paperwork, Northcraft barricaded himself in the room, and attempted to escape custody through a window, but didn't succeed.

Northcraft was released from the custody and troopers transported him to Eastern Shore Regional Jail on warrants for felony eluding, reckless driving, reckless driving by speed, no operator's license, and driving with no headlights.

Northcraft was also served with outstanding warrants that were obtained by Accomack County and by the law enforcement agencies in Maryland.