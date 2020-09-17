Police: New info on suspect car in drive-by shooting that hurt 1-year-old girl in Portsmouth

Police are looking for a silver Ford Taurus with dark-tinted windows and temporary tags. They believe this was the car involved in a shooting that hurt a baby.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police have released new information on the suspect vehicle they're looking for that was involved in a drive-by shooting where a one-year-old child was hurt.

Detectives are searching for a silver Ford Taurus with dark-tinted windows, temporary tags, aftermarket rims and loud exhaust. The year of the car is unknown at this time.

This is the car police believe someone opened fire from and ended up shooting a one-year-old girl and a 23-year-old woman.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Watson Street on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Investigators say the baby and the woman were in a car driving down High Street that night. When they turned onto Watson Street, someone started shooting at their car from another vehicle.

Police say a 21-month-old girl had been shot in her upper body. Her wounds are no longer life-threatening. A bullet also grazed a woman, but she refused treatment.